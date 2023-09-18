Monday, September 18, 2023 – Controversial lawyer and barrister, Miguna Miguna has blasted President William Ruto’s government for not acting to cushion Kenyans from the high cost of living.

In a tweet on Monday, Miguna said it is shameful for Ruto and his minions to blame the surge in fuel prices on global economic prices yet when they were campaigning they claimed they have a plan to reduce the prices of fuel.

Miguna said Kenyans would have elected Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga if they knew Ruto and his group would blame the global economic crisis following a surge of fuel prices in the country.

“If Kenya had no say over the global economic situation, why did we have elections in August 2022? If an elected Kenyan government has no power to alleviate the impact of the global economic conditions on Kenyans, why did the Kenya Kwanza coalition tell voters that it had BETTER PLANS than Azimio to do exactly that?

“Are the chatterers abusing Kenyans know that there are elections coming up in August 2027? Will you campaign on the platform of doing nothing in the face of the high cost of living? Will you tell Kenyans that the Treasury will be run by the IMF and the World Bank?” Miguna asked on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST