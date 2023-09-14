Thursday, September 14, 2023 – Emma Coronel Aispuro, the wife of Mexican drug lord, Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, has been released from a US prison after serving nearly two years for drug trafficking and money laundering charges, a prison official said Wednesday, September 13.

During her sentencing, Coronel, a dual US-Mexican citizen, expressed deep remorse for her involvement with Guzman and the Sinaloa Cartel and the harm she may have caused.

Guzman, who twice escaped from prison in Mexico, is serving a life sentence at Colorado’s Supermax prison after he was convicted in 2019 of engaging in a criminal enterprise, drug trafficking, and firearms charges.

Coronel was sentenced to three years in prison in November 2021 after pleading guilty to charges related to El Chapo’s narcotics empire. Her sentence also included four years of supervised release and a forfeiture of $1.5 million.

“We can confirm Emma Coronel Aispuro was released from the custody of the Federal Bureau of Prisons (FBOP) today, September 13, 2023,” spokesperson Randilee Giamusso said.

“For privacy, safety, and security, the FBOP does not provide additional information on those who are no longer in our custody,” she added.

Coronel was held at a residential reentry management facility in Long Beach, California, according to the prison bureau’s inmate locator.