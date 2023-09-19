Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – The Metropolitan Police has confirmed they have received a report of a sexual assault that took place in Soho in 2003 following The Sunday Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches reporting into Russell Brand’s alleged sexual offences.

The British comedian has been subject to multiple claims from women accusing him of abusive and predatory behaviour, including rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse, between 2006 and 2013.

Brand ‘absolutely denies’ the allegations and insists all his relationships have been consensual.

The alleged sexual assault in Soho took place three years before the four sexual assaults’ that Brand has been accused of between 2006 and 2013.

A spokesperson for the Met said: ‘On Sunday, 17 September, the Met received a report of a sexual assault which was alleged to have taken place in Soho in central London in 2003.

‘Officers are in contact with the woman and will be providing her with support.

‘We first spoke with The Sunday Times on Saturday, 16 September, and have since made further approaches to The Sunday Times and Channel 4 to ensure that anyone who believes they have been the victim of a sexual offence is aware of how to report this to the police.

‘We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.’

The Times and Sunday Times claim ‘several women’ have come forward with undisclosed allegations about Brand’s behaviour during the early 2000s in wake of their joint investigation with Channel 4 which was published on Saturday.

The latest allegations follow accusations from four women, including one who claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship with him when she was 16 and still at school.

The BBC is now also facing ‘urgent questions’ after it was claimed that Brand, 48, used his company-provided car service to pick the girl up from school.