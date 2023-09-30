Friday, September 29, 2023 – A family in Kahawa Wendani is mourning after their 11-year-old son took his own life.

He reportedly hanged himself while in school uniform.

According to a family member, the boy had issued threats but they thought he was just joking.

At one time, he threatened to disappear without a trace.

His death comes at a time when suicide cases are on the rise in the country.

