Tuesday, September 26, 2023 – After Nairobi Hospital Finance Director Eric Maigo was stabbed multiple times and his body discovered at his Woodley home, Cynthia Andalo was the first suspect to be arrested.

Detectives found out that the deceased met Cynthia at a popular club along Ngong Road where they indulged in alcohol.

He also sent her Ksh 650 to her Mpesa on the fateful night he was brutally murdered.

Cynthia was arrested and arraigned under miscellaneous application and police allowed to hold her for five more days as investigations continued.

However, she was set free on Monday due to a lack of enough evidence linking her to the murder.

Just like Ann Adhiambo, Cynthia is a ghetto lady.

See her photos below.

