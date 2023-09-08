Friday, September 8, 2023 – A Nigerian man believed to be the main supplier of narcotics in Umoja and Athi River was arrested at Innercore estate with two kilos of cocaine worth Sh 12 million.

The suspect, Michael Adedeji, was arrested alongside his Kenyan girlfriend, Selina Ndinda, in an operation that was prompted by international signals.

At the time of their arrest, the couple was in the process of unpacking some of the compressed narcotics, possibly to be repackaged in smaller quantities for the local market.

Adeyemi operated from Kampala and entered the country through the Busia border on August 27, 2023.

He disguised himself as a pastor to cover his tracks.

Police believe he is part of a drug distribution network in Athi River and Umoja with constant supply from Kampala.

Michael and his girlfriend were charged with drug trafficking at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport(JKIA) Magistrate’s Court.

They were denied bail after the prosecutor asked for 10 more days to complete investigations.

