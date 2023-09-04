Monday, September 4, 2023 – Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa has dismissed claims that he has decamped from Raila Odinga’s ODM and joined President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This is even as he hosted Ruto at his home last week, a move that left tongues wagging.

Speaking during the launch of the Kakamega County Governors Cup on Saturday, Barasa emphasised that his support for Ruto is solely geared at fostering cordial relations with the national government to enable Kakamega to benefit from development projects.

“As the governor, my priority is to serve the people of Kakamega with the help of the National Government,” he explained.

Barasa accompanied Ruto during the Head of State’s visit to the Western region last week.

He even welcomed the president to his home leading to speculation on the political direction he wanted to take.

However, Barasa emphasised he was not under any obligation to explain his dalliance with the president to political commentators questioning his political moves.

At the same time, Barasa welcomed the president’s efforts to revamp the sugar industries in the country, especially those in Western Kenya.

The Governor, who is facing several graft charges, lauded Ruto for the initiatives he is taking to revive the sugar sector saying the moves will go a long way in addressing the plight of cane farmers.

“You have seen that after only two days of issuing an order what is happening in Mumias and we want to support the president in all he is doing,” he stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST