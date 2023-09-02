Saturday, September 2, 2023 – Controversial blogger Aoko Otieno has continued to expose her sex escapades with Former Minority Leader John Mbadi when she was working in his office during the last regime.

She accused Mbadi of exploiting her sexually because she was desperate for a job.

He used to pay her Ksh 20,000 per month to handle her social media pages and whenever she went to pick her salary in his office, Mbadi would instruct her not to wear a pantie.

They would then go to toilets in Parliament buildings to have sex.

“Kujia salary. Don’t wear panties’’ the ODM bigwig would reportedly tell her.

“I was vulnerable and needy. I had to go to Parliament every month in a dress and without panties to get paid,’’ she said.

Aoko admitted that she is battling depression and accused Mbadi of killing her feelings and destroying her life.

Check out her tweet.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.