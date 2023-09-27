Tuesday, September 27, 2023 – Controversial blogger, Maverick Aoko, has spilled the beans on how former President Uhuru Kenyatta had an affair outside marriage despite having married Former First Lady Margaret Kenyatta

In a tweet on Tuesday, Aoko revealed that Uhuru, who served as President between 2013 and 2022, was having a secret affair with former State House spokesperson, Kanze Dena.

Aoko said to visit Kanze Dena, Uhuru was using a Probox to camouflage himself and appear like an ordinary person.

“Uhuru used to gallivant around in a Probox. Akiguza guza Kanze Dena Remember when walilewa na Raila usiku and they were inspecting cabro at 2 a.m.? Bas,” Aoko wrote on his social media page.

She further added that current President William Ruto is travelling with a black Harrier when he wants to ‘spice up the night’ with the Nairobi beauties.

“Mkuu wa sai moves around in black harrier. Tinted. I’ll give you the number plate. Wanikujue basi,” she added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST