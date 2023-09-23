Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Arsenal captain, Martin Odegaard, has signed a new five-year deal with the club.

Odegaard initially joined the Gunners on loan from Real Madrid in January 2021, before making his move permanent that summer for a £30m fee.

His previous deal was set to expire at the end of next season and the Gunners made the midfielder’s future a top priority.

The Norwegian midfielder has now committed to the club until the summer of 2028 and will become their highest-paid player. He received a sharp pay increase from his previous deal which was worth in the region of £120,000-per-week.

Speaking after his new contract was announced, Odegaard said: ‘It was an easy decision for me. I felt connected and I felt at home here since the first day.

‘And also I was moving around a lot and struggling to really settle down, so I felt like I needed a place to come and settle down and to kind of find a home.

‘(There are) amazing people here at the club, the fans as well, everything around the club is just a good match for me.

‘Of course, I am thinking about it (winning trophies). That is the big dream, the big goal, to win things with the club. That’s why I have signed here as well, because I believe we can achieve some great things.’

Odegaard has made 112 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring 27 goals and providing 15 assists.