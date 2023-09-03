Sunday, September 3, 2023 – Narc Kenya Chairperson Martha Karua has reacted after former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka recognised William Ruto as the fifth President of Kenya.

Speaking on Saturday during the burial of nominated Taita Taveta MCA Constance Mwandawiro, Kalonzo said he now recognises Ruto as President following his commitment to the ongoing bipartisan talks between the government and opposition.

According to Kalonzo, the Head of State had shown maturity and statesmanship by supporting the national dialogue despite resistance from his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

“We congratulate the president for putting his foot down and supporting the continuation of the talks,” Kalonzo stated.

“Because of his (Ruto’s) stand, we recognise him and we will wait for the next time because who knows? God’s plans may be with us next,” Kalonzo added.

However, reacting to Kalonzo’s remarks, Karua, who was Raila Odinga’s running mate in the last election, termed the former Vice President’s remarks as a lie.

“Not true,” Karua wrote on her Twitter page.

