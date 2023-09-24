Sunday, September 24, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua has differed with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s spokesman, Prof Makau Mutua, who on Saturday called for the resignation of former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni from Azimio’s technical team in the bipartisan talks.

Mutua urged Kioni to resign as head of the Azimio technical team because he appears to have no faith in the outcome of the bipartisan talks.

“My good friend Hon Kioni should with immediate effect resign as head of the Azimio technical team at the Bomas talks,” he said.

“He’s repeatedly said the talks are a ‘waste of time’. He must resign unless he’s a hypocrite. How can one lead a team in talks he doesn’t believe in?” Mutua said.

But in response, Karua termed the call for Kioni’s resignation as Mutua’s personal opinion and also said the bipartisan talks are going nowhere.

“My friend Makau Mutua, I presume this to be your personal opinion. Kioni or indeed any of us cannot be gagged. The best proof that talks will go anywhere is results,” Karua said

The Kenyan DAILY POST