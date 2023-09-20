Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua and former Ndaragwa Member of Parliament Jeremiah Kioni have urged Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, to abandon the bipartisan talks with President William Ruto‘s government, saying the talks will achieve nothing.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Kioni said the talks are a waste of time because it is one of Ruto’s con games.

Kioni said the talks are a joke since President William Ruto’s government has increased the price of fuel yet one of the issues being addressed in the talks is the issue of reducing the cost of living.

“There is a feeling that we are going nowhere that I can tell you and it is upon Kenya Kwanza to prove us wrong.

“If I was the leader of Azimio, I can say now that I will not be walking to those talks,” Kioni said.

Karua in her remarks argued that Ruto and his men were not serious with the talks, saying the opposition needed to ‘stay woke’ and possibly plan a new course.

The Kenyan DAILY POST