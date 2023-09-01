Friday, September 1, 2023 – In an unexpected turn of events, Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua now seems to be defending corruption cartels that President William Ruto has waged war against.

This is after she hit back at Ruto after declaring war on the corrupt.

While responding to Ruto’s tough talk on Sugar cartels, Karua insinuated that as he vows to fight the corrupt, a number of such people were within his circles.

She told the President not to terrorize Jaswant Rai and the like but to first crack the whip on his close officials before going after the rest.

“Let President Ruto first search himself and his cabinet for such characters, unless of course there are licensed thieves of public resources,” Karua said.

Ruto has recently declared war on the corrupt, saying he will crush anyone used to stealing public resources.

He said that Kenya will no longer give room to those who use politics to loot Kenyan resources maintaining that they have only three options.

“We can never continue to entertain corruption, theft, and wastage of public resources in whatever nature. We cannot continue to entertain those.

“Those who are used to stealing public resources, those using politics to protect the corrupt and thieves and theft; there will be no place for those people,” Ruto said.

He maintained that the corrupt and thieves only have three options in Kenya; leave Kenya, go to jail, or go to heaven.

He added that he was not threatening anyone with his bold declaration, saying that the corrupt must be dealt with decisively.

The Kenyan DAILY POST