Monday, September 11, 2023 – Popular blogger Martha Mwihaki Hinga has accused controversial artist Muigai Wa Njoroge of destroying the life of disgraced gospel singer Dennis Mutara.

Mutara’s woes began after Muigai allegedly introduced him to the infamous “Gwata Ndai” cult, where he is a senior member.

He got deeper into the cult to the extent that he wanted his mother to undergo circumcision.

He denounced Christianity and eventually stopped producing music.

The once-popular singer later fell into depression and became an alcoholic after everyone deserted him.

