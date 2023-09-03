Sunday, September 3, 2023 – An African man has reportedly been asked to leave the UK after his wife who he found out was cheating and set to marry another man, cancelled his dependent visa.

According to screenshots shared online from the Whatsapp group for Students in Bratford, the man identified as Daniel was appealing for help to secure a job that can afford to sponsor his stay in the UK.

His wife had written to the Home Office informing the body of her decision to divorce her husband and marry another man.

With their divorce, he will no longer be able to use his dependent visa which came courtesy of his estranged wife.