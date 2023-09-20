Wednesday, September 20, 2023 – A lady has said women need to be taught that marriage is ‘not a badge of honour.’

She stated this on Monday, September 18, when she narrated how her aunt’s husband abandoned her in the hospital for having a baby girl.

“My auntie married an unfortunate man that abandoned her in the hospital for having a baby girl. My grandparents took their daughter home and returned his brideprice, no long talk. We need to start teaching women marriage is not a badge of honour, if it’s not TLC leave!”