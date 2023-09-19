Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – A woman invited to engage in a threesome with her baby daddy and another woman has been accused of shooting the other woman in the head while the victim was performing a sex act on her man.

The man was left with severe penis injuries after the victim’s jaw clamped down on his genitals as she was dying. Police arrived at the scene in Milwaukee, US, to find him bleeding profusely.

Michelle Silas, 30, returned home in the early hours of Monday, September 11, to discover her children’s father was having sex with another woman. The victim has been named as Destiny Carter, 22, Fox6 reports.

With their three children still asleep in the property, the man reportedly invited Michelle Silas to join them and make it a threesome.

Michelle is then alleged to have shot Destiny Carter as she performed a sex act on the man.

According to Newsweek, police were in the area investigating an unrelated incident when they heard “what sounded like people screaming at each other”.

When they arrived at the scene they found the man bleeding profusely from his genitals, naked and outside the property while attempting to stop Silas leaving. He was approaching a reversing van with a gun in his hand, according to the criminal complaint filed with the Circuit Court of Milwaukee County.

When police approached, Michelle exited the vehicle and the man reportedly unloaded the gun and threw it to the ground.

Michelle Silas has since been charged with intentional first-degree homicide.

The man told police he arrived at Michelle’s home at around 2am to find she was not in. Despite their three children being asleep in the property, he decided to invite Destiny Carter over. She arrived at around 4am.

He said they “sat in the living room talking, and then they went into the bedroom.”

Michelle is said to have arrived home and found the door locked. The man then let her in, told her about having sex with Destiny Carter and invited Michelle to join.

He went back to having sex with Destiny, which is when Michelle is alleged to have shot her in the back of the head. Michelle reportedly then got her kids and was about to leave when police arrived.

According to his statement contained in the complaint, the man checked on Destiny before picking up the gun Michelle had left.

Michelle Silas reportedly admitted to cops that she “shot the girl that’s upstairs” but claimed she “didn’t mean to shoot”.

She appeared in court on Friday, September 15, when her bond was set at $100,000.