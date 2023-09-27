Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – Manchester United star, Antony is reportedly flying back to England to face police over allegations of domestic abuse.

Recall the Brazilian winger was granted a leave of absence by the Premier League club earlier this month, after his former lover Gabriella Cavallin claimed he had attacked her on January 15 in a hotel in Manchester.

The Sun shared pictures of Antony at Sao Paulo airport on Tuesday night as he prepared to board flights to Spain and then Manchester.

Antony will meet police in the coming days to deny the allegations, according to the outlet.

A source told the newspaper: ‘Antony is adamant he has done nothing wrong and wants to sit down with officers and let them ask him questions.

‘He has nothing to hide and will hand over anything they want to see including his mobile phone.

‘He wants to be exonerated as quickly as possible so he can get on with his football career again without any distractions.’

In the images released on Tuesday evening, the 23-year-old footballer is pictured travelling with a suitcase and two smaller cabin bags at the airport in Brazil.

Antony, who was not suspended by Manchester United and given full pay during his leave of absence, is facing claims made by three women.

While his ex-girlfriend Cavallin has accused him of assaulting her on four occasions, two more women; law student Rayssa de Freitas and banker Ingrid Lana, have come forward in Brazil to make similar claims of aggressive behaviour.

Antony also issued a statement in the wake of the allegations earlier this month, which read: ‘I have agreed with Manchester United to take a period of absence while I address the allegations made against me.

‘This was a mutual decision to avoid distraction to my teammates and unnecessary controversy for the club.

‘I want to reiterate my innocence of the things I have been accused of, and I will fully cooperate with the police to help them reach the truth. I look forward to returning to play as soon as possible.’