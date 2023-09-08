Friday, September 8, 2023 – Manchester United star, Antony has been hit with fresh allegations of violent behaviour from two more women.

The 23-year-old Brazil international has already been accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin on four occasions, which is being investigated by police in Sao Paulo and Manchester.

On Thursday, September 7, two more women in Brazil came forward to level accusations against United’s £85million winger.

Law student Rayssa de Freitas claims that she needed hospital treatment following an incident in May of last year when she was allegedly attacked by Antony and Mallu Ohana, the ex-wife of Brazil player Dudu in Antony’s Land Rover after the three left a Sao Paulo nightclub.

Ingrid Lana, a 33-year-old banker, has also alleged in an interview with Record TV in Brazil that Antony was aggressive towards her in October.

She said: ‘He tried to have sex with me and I didn’t want to. He pushed me against the wall and I hit my head.’

The allegations will put more pressure on United to take action against the former Ajax player after Brazil stood him down from international duty on Monday night, September 4, in the wake of Cavallin’s claims.