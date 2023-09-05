Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Manchester United legend, Roy Keane was allegedly headbutted by a fan inside the Emirates Stadium on Sunday September 3, as he made his way to do his post-match duties for Sky Sports.

According to Mail Sport, the 52-year-old former Manchester United captain was confronted by a man at the top of the West Stand as he was waiting for a lift to take him down to the pitchside area.

The man allegedly aimed a headbutt at Keane and hit the Irishman on the chest and chin, but was prevented from inflicting serious physical damage, the report added.

Keane was later escorted down to the pitchside area where he continued broadcasting.

A Sky statement sent to Mail Sport after the match revealed that the police are now investigating the alleged assault that saw Richards attempt to defuse the situation.

‘We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

‘In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.’

London’s Met Police confirmed they were probing the incident.

‘Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September,’ they said in a statement.