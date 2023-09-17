Sunday, September 17, 2023 – Manchester United winger, Jadon Sancho will train away from the rest of the first-team squad as he tries to settle his rift with manager Erik ten Hag, the club have announced.

Sancho landed himself in trouble with Ten Hag by effectively branding his manager a liar for saying that he was left out of the squad to face Arsenal earlier this month because he had not trained well.

The 23-year-old winger further went on to claim to be a scapegoat under the Dutch manager.

Sancho and Ten Hag later held talks on Monday and the player took down the offending post two days later.

Football director John Murtough has also been working hard to broker a peace deal between the pair with the support of chief executive Richard Arnold.

United issued a statement on Thursday saying that the player has been excluded from first-team training.

It read: ‘Jadon Sancho will remain on a personal training programme away from the first-team group pending resolution of a squad discipline issue.’

This is the second time that Sancho has been made to train on his own by Ten Hag after he worked alone for eight weeks over the World Cup last winter to try and overcome physical and mental issues.