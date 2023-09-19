Tuesday, September 19, 2023 – Manchester United have denied reports that their players were involved in a furious dressing room bust-up after their 3-1 loss at home to Brighton over the weekend.

The disappointing defeat to the Seagulls at Old Trafford saw them drop down to 13th place in the Premier League, with club legend Gary Neville claiming the club had a ‘culture of greed and ill discipline’ that was brought about by the Glazer family’s ownership.

The Sun have now claimed that in the aftermath of the latest defeat, four stars were involved in a dressing room bust-up.

The report alleges that captain Bruno Fernandes was one of the main high-profile stars involved after confronting team-mate Scott McTominay.

Defenders Lisandro Martinez and Victor Lindelof – who both played 90 minutes together – are also said to have ‘lost it with each other’, with manager Ten Hag ‘trying to restore order’ as a post-match inquest began.

However, Manchester United refuted the claims of the report when contacted by Mail Sport.