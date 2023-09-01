Friday, September 1, 2023 – Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has been named as the 2022/23 UEFA Men’s Player of the Year.

Haaland, who was nominated alongside his fellow teammate Kevin De Bruyne, also beat off competition from Lionel Messi.

The award was revealed at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco this evening and caps a brilliant week for the forward, who was named PFA Players’ Player of the Year on Tuesday.

Haaland enjoyed a phenomenal 2022/23 season that culminated in the illustrious Treble of the Premier League, FA Cup and UEFA Champions League.

He took the Premier League by storm beating the goal record set by Alan Shearer and Andrew Cole, by firing home a remarkable 36.

He also hit 52 across all competitions, the most goals in all competitions by a player at a Premier League club.

Haaland was on fire in Europe too, scoring 12 goals, which made him top marksman in the Champions League this past campaign. The tally also meant he enjoyed the honour of most goals for an English club in a single Champions League season, alongside former Man Utd striker, Ruud van Nistelrooy.