Monday, 25 September 2023 – A little-known South African man identified as Skomota is the talk of social media after he was filmed blowing cash that he won in a sports bet with slay queens.

The short and chubby man was filmed in different clubs busy squandering the money with slay queens as he danced the night away.

Revellers cheered him as he swapped saliva with a pretty lady in a popular entertainment joint.

It is alleged that Skomota was carrying cash and as he was club hopping, women stole R 2.7M from him and an iPhone worth R75,999.

“People are now taking advantage of Skomota. Stealing his phone costing R75,999, eating his money, etc. Women are not nice people. Ladies stole Skomota’s R 2.7 M and his phone worth R 75, 999,” a source revealed.

He was seen crying after losing the phone and cash as people mocked him in the background.

Watch videos of him being entertained by slay queens.

See him crying after he was robbed of his cash and phone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.