Monday, September 25, 2023 – England and Manchester United footballer, Marcus Rashford crashed his Rolls Royce when driving home from Manchester United’s win over Burnley on Saturday night, September 23.

The England forward is believed to be shaken but unhurt following the collision, with footage of a damaged Rolls Royce vehicle posted on the internet.

Rashford, 25, started and finished the match at Burnley, with Bruno Fernandes’ winner sealing all three points for United. After the final whistle, the Red Devils’ squad and staff returned to their Carrington training complex before going their separate ways.

While driving home, Rashford was involved in a crash that left his car badly damaged.

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes reportedly stopped to help out after coming across the scene of the collision, which severely dented Rashford’s Rolls Royce Black Badge Wraith, worth £700,000.

Police officers were called to the scene but there were no arrests made, and an ambulance was not required.

Reacting to the news of the crash, Rashford took to Instagram, saying: “3 points on the road! I’m alright guys thanks for the messages.”

A United spokesman said: “Marcus is fine and was not injured. It was an accidental collision as he left the training ground after returning from Burnley.

It was an incident involving his car and one driven by a member of the public.

“Thankfully both were uninjured and no ambulance was required.”