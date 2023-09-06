Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Manchester United star, Antony has been accused of domestic abuse by his ex-girlfriend.

Gabriela Cavallin claims the 23-year-old Brazil winger attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, cut her finger with a glass, and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car.

Antony, 23, issued a statement on Monday night, September 4, denying the allegations.

‘I can say with confidence that the accusations are false,’ he wrote on social media.

‘My relationship with Ms Gabriela was tumultuous, with verbal offences from both sides, but I never practised any physical aggression. I trust the ongoing police investigations will reveal the truth about my innocence.’

Cavallin, a DJ and influencer, has filed a complaint against Antony to Greater Manchester Police, having alleged four incidents of domestic violence, bodily injury, and threat to the authorities in Sao Paulo in June.

She went into further detail with Brazilian website UOL on Monday revealing WhatsApp screenshots and pictures of her injuries.

Cavallin accused Antony of putting her in a car and attacking her repeatedly, while she was pregnant and threatening to push her out of the vehicle at high speed when they were on holiday in Brazil in June 2022.

She continued to have a relationship with Antony but claimed in the interview he apologized to her.

When Antony moved from Dutch club Ajax to United in August 2022, in a transfer worth £82million, she accompanied him to England.

However, when he went to play for Brazil at the World Cup in Qatar, she tried to end the relationship for good but wasn’t able to do so.

She followed the player to Manchester when he joined United from Ajax for £81.3million and claims she was the victim of another assault on January 15 which dislodged a breast implant and left her with a cut head.

‘I don’t remember exactly who the fight was about, but it was someone I had been with years ago,’ she told UOL. ‘He punched me in the chest and my silicone [implant] turned over.

‘Then I came to Brazil for surgery to change the prosthesis. He said: ‘I didn’t mean to hurt you, it was accidental, it wasn’t a punch, I just pushed you, I just held you against the wall.’

The final attack, she claims, happened on May 8 when Antony threatened her with a glass and she cut a finger trying to defend herself, leading to her return to Brazil. She added: ‘I knew I had to leave, but I couldn’t. I liked him a lot. I had a lot of hope.

‘I was very attached to the beginning of our relationship, to the things he was to me in the beginning. On that last day [May 8], it was very serious. I was really scared that I wouldn’t be able to get out of the house.’

The player’s representatives told UOL the case remains under ‘judicial secrecy’ and did not wish to comment.

A police statement on Monday night read: ‘Greater Manchester Police is aware of the allegations made and enquiries remain ongoing to establish the circumstances surrounding this report.’