Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Manchester United have broken their silence following domestic abuse allegations made against Brazilian winger, Antony.

The 23-year-old winger was dropped from the Brazil squad on Monday night, just days after Mason Greenwood left United on loan for Getafe following a six-month club investigation.

Antony has denied claims by his ex-girlfriend Gabriela Cavallin that he attacked her while she was pregnant, damaged her breast implant, cut her finger with a glass, and threatened to throw her out of a speeding car.

United issued a statement to confirm the club are aware of the allegations against the 23-year-old.

‘Manchester United acknowledges the allegations made against Antony and notes that the Police are conducting enquiries,’ a club statement read.

‘Pending further information, the club will be making no further comments.

‘As a club, we are taking this matter seriously, with consideration of the impact of these allegations and subsequent reporting will have on survivors of abuse.’

Antony is set to continue playing for the club, with Man United’s statement-making no mention of a suspension.

Mail Sport understands Man United are awaiting the outcome of the Greater Manchester Police investigation, while the Professional Footballers’ Association have been in to speak to the club today.

Antony had released a statement in June saying he had been falsely accused by his former girlfriend of domestic violence.

The Brazilian accepted in a recent statement that his relationship with his former partner was ‘tumultuous’ but insisted he ‘never committed any physical aggression’.