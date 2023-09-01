Friday, September 1, 2023 – Alex Njenga, a 23-year-old man suspected to be among the gunmen who shot dead DCI officer David Mayaka at Kayole’s Mihang’o area, now claims that he was hired to ferry the two men who accosted the detective and killed him.

Although officers from the Special Crime Unit had indicated that Alex is a notorious robber involved in armed robberies, he claims he is a boda rider.

He further claimed that he cooperated with the two robbers as they had shot dead another rider who declined to carry them two months earlier.

During investigations, Njenga told the DCI officers that on the fateful night that Mayaka was shot dead, he was called by one of the men at around 8 p.m.

He told him to pick him up at Kayole and they proceeded to a bar where they picked the other suspect.

He told the detectives that the two robbed a woman of her mobile phone before they accosted Mayaka and his wife.

After the Mihang’o shooting, he ferried the two robbers to a petrol station in Umoja where one of the suspects called a man who bought the two mobile phones.

They then proceeded to the Soweto area where he dropped them and he was paid Sh3,000 for the ride.

He was charged before Makadara Law Courts with robbery with violence and denied the charges.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.