Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – A man is fortunate to be alive after he was run over twice by two different cars during a fight between two groups of men in the middle of the street in North London.

The brawl broke out in front of the now-closed The Cart pub in Edmonton, North London.

As the fight unfolds, people are seen scurrying around what looks like a makeshift caravan site at a construction site.

A man is also seen trying to dodge two vehicles in the middle of the road as they appear to veer towards him. He was unsuccessful as a small silver vehicle is seen knocking him to the ground.

As the victim tries to recover from the first blow, a large black jeep also runs over him.

Police said the incident took place on September 24 after a clash between two groups of men at a construction site.

Met Police told the Daily Star: “Police were called to Montagu Road, N9, at 17.20hrs on Sunday, 24 September to reports of violent disorder.

“Officers attended. A man was found with an injury to his leg in Bounces Road. He was taken to hospital and his condition was assessed as non life-threatening.

“It was reported that a group of men had attacked another group of men at a construction site, including vehicles being deliberately driven at people.

“A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with this incident and subsequently released on bail to a date in December.”

Watch the video below.