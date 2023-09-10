Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A man called David Hert has revealed that he changed his mind about giving someone a laptop after he found out the person uses an iPhone 11.

“Sadly, I wanted to give a laptop to someone but went to their page and found they owned an iPhone 11. It may seem petty but I believe you’re doing just fine and you’ll eventually figure things out for yourself. Let it go to someone else who is in a more desperate position,” he on Saturday, September 9.

“P.S. it’s okay to disagree with my decision or think it unfair. It was my call to make, and I had to eliminate as many people as I could to pick one. Doesn’t mean the others don’t deserve it… I had a judgement call to make based on the available superficial info, and I made it.”