Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A man called David Hert has revealed that he changed his mind about giving someone a laptop after he found out the person uses an iPhone 11.

“Sadly, I wanted to give a laptop to someone but went to their page and found they owned an iPhone 11. It may seem petty but I believe you’re doing just fine and you’ll eventually figure things out for yourself. Let it go to someone else who is in a more desperate position,” he on Saturday, September 9. 

“P.S. it’s okay to disagree with my decision or think it unfair. It was my call to make, and I had to eliminate as many people as I could to pick one. Doesn’t mean the others don’t deserve it… I had a judgement call to make based on the available superficial info, and I made it.”

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous articleNew born baby dug out of the ground as over 2000 are people confirmed dead from rare Earthquake in Morocco (VIDEOs)
Next articleActress GENEVIEVE NNAJI spotted at the 2023 Toronto Film Festival (VIDEO)

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply