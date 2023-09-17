Sunday, September 17, 2023 – A man has shared the story of how he and his neighbours found out that the man who sold fish barbeque in the area had ‘died’ over a month ago.

He said the man was still selling to them until his people came around to move his belongings.

It was then they were informed that he had ‘died’ over a month ago. 

Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>

Previous article‘I was really scared’- Musician details how he almost lost his life from spider bite
Next article“A real mindfuck’ – Fashion designer JULIA HAART reveals how she breastfed her younger brother at the request of her mum

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply