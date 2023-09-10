Sunday, September 10, 2023 – A social media user has mourned his father-in-law who died in a hotel room in Masii, Machakos County while having fun with his girlfriend.

77-year-old James Maingi Musili booked the room with his 32-year-old girlfriend on Saturday night, only for him to collapse and die.

Police recovered blue pills in the room, which he is suspected to have taken, and arrested his girlfriend for further interrogation.

James Munene took to social media to mourn his father-in-law, whose death has been widely publicized.

He wrote: “I have lost my only dad-in-law( James Maingi Musili).

“I loved Mzee so very much but God loved more and today, he is with Jesus because he loved him much. Dad, shine your way and RIP,”

Here’s what the police report reads.

