Monday, September 11, 2023 – A man called Muhammed Doguru has married a woman he met on social media.
Their love story started in January 2021 when he slid into her direct message on Instagram, asking for a reply.
She replied to the DM a month later.
He responded seven days later asking if they could be friends.
She, however, replied to his message five months later and agreed to be his friend.
