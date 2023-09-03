Sunday, September 3, 2023 – A woman from Maryland, USA went viral on TikTok after revealing she was ghosted by a man who flew her out to Miami.

The woman named Chandler, 30, said the man packed up his stuff while she was asleep in a hotel room they shared and left for good.

Chandler starts out the video, which has over 3 million views, explaining how the man told her about a sister he hadn’t seen in a while and was going to have lunch with.

“I was like, okay, cool, just don’t forget we have these hard-to-get lunch reservations at 1:30 p.m. He’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ll be back before that,’ ” she claims.

The TikToker said she thought nothing of it and went to the pool to kill some time while “soaking up some sun.”

“At 1:10 p.m., I was like, ‘Hey, where are you, don’t forget about lunch.’ And then at 1:20 p.m., I said, ‘Where are you, like are you picking me up for lunch…?’ ” Chandler says.

At that point, Chandler became frustrated but gave the man the benefit of the doubt in case something had happened to him.

Chandler said she pushed back the reservation but claimed the man didn’t show up for that as well, so she canceled everything and she went back to the hotel room for a nap.

“But it gets worse,” Chandler said.

Chandler said she had some friends in the area and decided to hang out with them instead, but as she was about to get ready, she noticed the man’s stuff was nowhere to be found.

“I look around and I look in the corner, I realize his stuff is not there,” Chandler shockingly revealed.

Chandler reveals screenshots — that showed the man eventually texted her back.

Chandler asked if he was “okay,” though all the man said in response to her worries was “I’ll be fine.”

In another follow-up, Chandler explains the man was living a secret life all along and had a wife and family.

Chandler said “One woman came” out of the blue and messaged her to reveal the man was actually married and that she, too, had been ghosted by him.

The anonymous tipper also gave Chandler records and documents posted online showing the man’s name as well as his supposed wife — who shares his last name — on a home they signed back in 2020.

