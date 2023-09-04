Monday, September 4, 2023 – A video has surfaced online showing the moment a grown-up man was filmed sucking a woman’s boobs at a party.
The braless woman removed her boobs and let the seemingly intoxicated man suck them.
The randy Indian man wasted no chance.
He sucked them like a little baby.
Indian men are known to have weird fetishes.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>