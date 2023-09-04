Monday, September 4, 2023 – A video has surfaced online showing the moment a grown-up man was filmed sucking a woman’s boobs at a party.

The braless woman removed her boobs and let the seemingly intoxicated man suck them.

The randy Indian man wasted no chance.

He sucked them like a little baby.

Indian men are known to have weird fetishes.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.