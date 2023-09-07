Thursday, September 7, 2023 – A 45-year-old man identified as Rex Kondwani, has hanged himself in Thyolo District in Malawi, after his wife gave a church K12,000 which they earned from gardening work.

Masambanjati police officer in-charge, senior superintendent, George Kaleso, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, September 6, 2023, said the incident happened at Muwalo village, Traditional Authority Changata in the district.

Kaleso said the couple was engaged to do gardening piecework and was paid K12,000 which was kept by the wife.

“Yesterday, when Mr. Kondwani asked for his share, the wife told him she had donated the money to their local church,” he said.

This led to an argument between the couple. The man was later found hanging from the roof of the church where the money was donated.

Suicide cases have been on the rise in Malawi with 256 cases recorded in the fist half of this year.