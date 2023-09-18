Monday, September 18, 2023 – Arsenal icon, Ian Wright has stated that the only stumbling block towards Arsenal winning the Premier League this season is Manchester City.

Wright made this known after the Gunner’s hard-fought win over Everton on Sunday, September 17.

Wright told Premier League Productions that Arsenal can be champions if they can beat Man City and others.

“Then it is Manchester City who I believe if Arsenal have got serious intentions of winning the league they are going to have to beat them at least once.

“They are going to have to beat them and beat the teams around them and then hope the other teams are able to cause Man City problems as well because if they don’t beat them at least once it’s going to be very, very difficult to do it.”