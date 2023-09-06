Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – Newly released footage shows a man hitting a 60-year old woman more than 50 times with her own cane in a Harlem subway station in New York, USA.

The attack happened on Friday, September 1 just before 3:30 a.m. when the woman was walking at the West 116 Street and Lenox Avenue station, according to NYPD officials

The shocking video showed the yet to be identified male lunging at the woman with an umbrella and the woman trying to fight him off with her cane. The suspect was able to grab the woman’s cane as she fell to the ground screaming.

The man then struck the woman with her own cane more than 50 times in the head, stomach, leg, arms, back and hands so hard the wooden section of the cane fell apart.

The woman, who had been beaten onto her back by that point, managed to grab what was left of her cane away from the deranged man, who then started pummeling her head several times with his fist.

In the shocking video, the man continues to throw punches and yell at the stunned woman while his own pants start to fall down exposing his bum.

The woman remained motionless on the ground for a few seconds until the suspect then kicked her several more times before the video cuts off.

The NYPD said in an update that the 60-year old woman did not know the suspect. She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she is now thought to be in stable condition.

The unidentified suspect fled the scene before police arrived. It is unclear how the argument between the two began.

See video below

Horrifying video captures a brutal attack in a Harlem subway station where a homeless man assaulted a 60-year-old black woman with her own cane and later punched her head multiple times. This senseless act of violence is deeply disturbing, #BLM #BlackCrimesMatter #NYC #CrimeNews pic.twitter.com/4rIAsH0L9m — US-Crimes (@OfficialUScrime) September 5, 2023