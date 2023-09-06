Wednesday, September 6, 2023 – National Intelligence Service(NIS) officers in conjunction with the police are investigating circumstances under which a Somali national arrested for fraud in Eastleigh came into possession of an ID card belonging to the mastermind of the Garissa University terror attack where 148 people were killed in April 2015.

The suspect, Abdi Yusuf Ali, was arrested in April this year after defrauding a businessman of Ksh 6.5 Million.

During the arrest, he was found with an ID card belonging to Mohamed Kuno alias Gamadhere, who hailed from Garissa County.

Gamadhere was a Madrasa teacher suspected of being a senior Al Shabaab leader in Lower Juba in Somalia and Kenya.

The government is contemplating charging him over the attack.

NIS is yet to establish the connection and relationship between Mr Ali and the family of Gamadhere or how the terrorist’s ID card came into his possession.

