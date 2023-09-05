Tuesday, September 5, 2023 – Police have arrested a man on suspicion of assault after Manchester United legend, Roy Keane was headbutted by a fan at Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

Footage shared on social media last night showed Keane’s Sky Sports colleague Micah Richards restraining someone, but he had left before security guards arrived.

Today, Sky Sports confirmed Richards had attempted to ‘defuse’ the situation as the Met announced it had arrested a 42-year-old on suspicion of assault.

Sky confirmed the incident and said: ‘We understand the police are investigating an alleged assault by a member of the public immediately preceding the footage circulating on social media.

‘In the footage seen, Micah Richards was acting to defuse a situation.’

A witness said Richards intervened after a fan attacked his colleague.

Describing the aftermath of the incident, the witness added: ‘Afterwards, we noticed a small amount of blood on the floor.’

The incident happened shortly after Man Utd winger Alejandro Garnacho had looked to have won the contest for United in the 88th minute.

Keane and Richards, who were working with former Arsenal player Theo Walcott, had raced back to the studio to see what had happened, with Garnacho’s goal eventually being ruled out after a VAR check.

The Met said: ‘Police are investigating following an assault that is alleged to have occurred at the Emirates Stadium during an Arsenal v Manchester United match on Sunday, 3 September.

‘Inquiries are ongoing. Any witnesses or those with information are asked to call 101 ref CAD 6961/3 Sept.’