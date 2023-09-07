Thursday, September 7, 2023 – United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General Cleophas Malala has reiterated his stance that all parties seeking to align themselves with the government must fold up and join the ruling coalition.

According to Malala, the move will make UDA a formidable force ahead of the 2022 presidential election.

As such, Malala wants Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress (ANC) and Moses Wetangula’s FORD-Kenya to dissolve and join UDA, terming them as village parties since the leadership of the parties is from one community.

Addressing his Western Kenya constituents, Malala spoke of the need for the region to build alliances and make strategic moves for it to benefit and prepare itself to front its own son or daughter for a stab at the presidency.

“We must be strategic, and the only way Luhyas can climb to the top, is by joining a national party,” Malala stated.

The Secretary-General claimed that the Luhya community had been shortchanged for far too long, especially by political leaders from the region who go it alone after winning elections.

The problem, according to Malala, Is the fact that the region lacks a party with a national outlook.

The Kenyan DAILY POST