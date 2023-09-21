Thursday, September 21, 2023 – A businessman was charged in court for allegedly beating up his wife and destroying her mobile phone after she confronted him for using her car to drive another woman believed to be his side chic around.

Polycarp Omondi was charged with unlawfully assaulting and causing bodily harm to Rosemary Anyango at her house in Tena Estate, Nairobi on September 18, 2023, contrary to section 251 of the Penal Code.

He was also charged with destruction of property contrary to section 339 (1) of the Penal Code where he is accused of willfully and maliciously damaging Anyango’s phone worth Sh57,000.

The court heard that Anyango was in a matatu headed to her husband’s workplace to pick up her car when she saw it on the road.

She alighted from the matatu and hired a bodaboda rider to help her trail her husband.

Apparently, she suspected he was having an affair with another woman.

Omondi drove to a bar in Buruburu estate where he parked.

Anyango then alighted and stood at a distance to observe him.

After some time, Omondi came out of the bar with a woman and entered the car and they locked themselves inside.

Anyango went to the car and knocked but her husband ignored her and sped off.

She boarded the motorbike and chased after her husband along Outering Road and when the rider attempted to block his way, he allegedly knocked them down, leaving the rider with bruises.

He drove home where Anyango found him and demanded her car keys and ordered him out of her house.

The suspect allegedly grabbed her after a confrontation ensued and assaulted her while strangling her.

He also smashed her phone on the floor.

She went to the hospital and reported the matter to the police, leading to her husband’s arrest.

Omondi denied the charges before Senior Principal Magistrate Hellen Okwany of the Makadara Law Courts and was released on a cash bail of Sh50,000.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.