Saturday, September 9, 2023 – National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has urged members of the Luo community to remember that they owe the Luhya community a lot for supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s presidential bid for over 15 years.

Speaking on Friday in Bungoma, Wetangula said it is time for the Luos to reciprocate the support they had extended to Raila Odinga.

“We have supported the Luos for many years. It is their turn to return the hand and support us,” he said.

Wetang’ula also called on the Luhya nation to be united, noting that unity will make the region develop.

“If we aren’t united, I tell you we shall get nothing. But if we stand firm and place our votes in a basket we shall have a voice to negotiate with other communities,” he said.

He added; “I will go around the country to seek support and friendship from other communities.”

Wetang’ula lauded Bungoma County residents for the overwhelming support they accorded President William Ruto, saying that the 2022 elections were won and lost in Bungoma.

“We walked and supported our friend Raila Odinga many times but when our time came to support us he kicked us out, he has our debt that he needs to pay back,” he said, adding that we shall go to the Luos to ask for their support even if they don’t open the door we shall force to ensure that we are united.

