Wednesday, September 27, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) now wants presidential election losers like former Prime Minister Raila to vie for other elective seats once they lose elections.

This is after it proposed a changing the country’s voting calendar, advocating for a two-day general election event.

In a statement, while making recommendations to the National Dialogue Committee (NADOC), LSK President Eric Theuri proposed the separation of the presidential election from other elective seats.

The rationale behind this proposal is to provide an opportunity for individuals who lose in the presidential election to run for other seats.

According to Theuri, this division of the electoral process will grant reprieve to presidential candidates who do not succeed and, in turn, contribute to greater stability in the country.

Theuri’s proposal involves a multi-stage electoral process in Kenya.

Initially, Kenyans will cast their votes to select their preferred presidential candidate.

Once the president-elect is officially announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), a subsequent 5-tier general election will be conducted.

During this second phase, Kenyan citizens will have the opportunity to vote for Members of the County Assembly, Parliamentarians (including Constituency Representatives, Women Representatives, and Senators), and Governors.

Notably, candidates who did not succeed in the presidential election will still be eligible to compete for these other five elective positions.

If NADOC adopts LSK’s recommendations, the proposal will be forwarded to Kenya Kwanza and Azimio principals for consideration.

Should President William Ruto and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga endorse the recommendations, the document will be sent to Parliament for debate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST