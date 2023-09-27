Monday, September 25, 2023 – Controversial city businessman Jamal Rohosafi is caught up in a love triangle involving his two girlfriends Wangari Thiongo and Anita Kyalo.
The two ladies have been trying to outdo each other on social media through cryptic messages.
Wangari, who sired a kid with Jamal earlier this year, posted a photo goofing around with him and shortly after, his other girlfriend Anita Kyalo also posted a photo holding Jamal’s hand and attached a love song.
Each one of them is trying to prove a point.
Anita recently revealed that she is pregnant for Jamal.
Interestingly, they both work at Jamal’s micro-lending firm in Nairobi Central Business District.
Check this out.
