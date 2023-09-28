Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Elizabeth Shigali, a businesslady based in Changamwe, is fighting for her life in the hospital after she was stabbed by her lover Hannington Muthoka, a senior loans officer at Kenya Commercial Bank, Changamwe branch.

Hannington is said to have called her to iron out their differences.

He then led her to a secluded place where he stabbed her before escaping.

She was rescued by passersby and taken to the hospital.

According to Robert Alai, the murder suspect is being protected by senior cops.

Watch video from the scene of crime.

