Monday, September 11, 2023 – A middle-aged lady identified as Zipporah Waithira lost her life a few days ago after she was stabbed to death by her lover, following a dispute.

Zipporah was reportedly dating a married man.

The man stabbed her multiple times after an argument.

Zippy’s friends have taken to social media to cry for justice.

One of her close friends emotionally mourned her and said the big plans they had have been shattered, following her sudden demise.

They have known each other since childhood.

“ The pain is too much to bear, I just wish it could be a dream. Where will I get a true friend like you,” she wrote on Facebook.

Below are more photos of the deceased lady and the man who stabbed her to death.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.