Sunday, 3 September 2023 – Peter Nyong’o, the son of Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o, is a cross-dresser.

He has always been known for dressing in women’s clothes.

When he was questioned on this, he said he was challenging the rules of fashion.

Junior Nyong’o, as he is often called, a graduate of Stetson University in Florida, US, expresses himself as a liberal, free-spirited person who never cares for any set standards of people’s judgment.

He frequently shares photos wearing controversial attire on his social media pages.

See his latest photos.

