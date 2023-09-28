Thursday, September 28, 2023 – Efforts by Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to get an office, car, and staff for the effective discharge of his duties as an Opposition Leader have been thwarted.

This is after President of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) Eric Theuri opposed the proposed law to establish the Office of the Official Leader of Opposition.

According to Theuri, this office is unlawful and goes against the current constitutional framework.

“We don’t see that position fitting the architectural structure of the Constitution, and it would mean that we need to overhaul the entire Constitution to achieve the creation of that office,” he stated.

To be funded by taxpayers, the Bill would provide the officeholder with powers and discretion to seek funding from donors to supplement the budgetary allocation for its activities.

However, Theuri believes that the campaign to establish this office would be unwise, especially given the country’s challenging economic conditions and high living costs.

“We are going through a very difficult situation; high cost of living, and because of all those considerations, I think that we have to live with the current structure that we have, and ensure that we implement our constitution much more faithfully,” he noted.

The LSK president went on to say that the current Constitutional structure aims to lead the country to a new promise, one that has yet to be fully realized due to political motivations.

“People are trying to claw back on the provisions of the Constitution, attempting to take us back to a majoritarian leadership, where the Head of the Executive becomes above the Constitution,” he remarked.

If the bill is passed, Raila Odinga and future elected officials will be able to appoint supporters to constitutional and independent commissions.

